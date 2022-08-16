The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were arrested after a drug trafficking investigation.

Sheriff Joe Myers says they executed two search warrants at the homes of Leander Brooks IV, age 33, of Cadiz, Ohio, along with Patrick Keels, age 50, and Nikita Bowen, age 36, of New Rumley Ohio.

The Sheriff says the took place without incident and a variety of suspected drugs were seized including cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription pills.

The search warrant and arrest of Leander Brooks IV stemmed from a trafficking in drugs investigation within the Village Cadiz in Harrison County.

The search warrant and arrests of Patrick Keels and Nikita Bowen also stemmed from trafficking drugs investigation and both were arrested the day prior while transporting a bulk quantity of cocaine into Harrison County

Leander Brooks IV will be facing the charges of Possession of Drugs a felony of the 3rd degree, Trafficking in Drugs a felony of the 3rdd degree.

Patrick Keels will be facing the charges of Possession of Drugs a felony of the 2nd degree, Trafficking in Drugs a felony of the 3rd degree.

Nikita Bowen will be facing charges of Possession of Drugs a felony of the 2nd degree.

The Sheriff’s Department says Belmont County and Cadiz Police assisted in the investigation.