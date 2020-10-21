Woman’s body found near Tappan Lake

Harrison County, OH (WTRF)- Officials have confirmed the body of a woman was found on the road near Tappan Lake.

Police are on the scene to investigate.

The call came in to 911 at 7:39 AM.

Officials are unware at this point on how the body got on the roadway.

The woman did not have any identification on her.

Police have route 250 currently closed and motorists are being detoured via U.S. 22 to SR 9, SR 9 north to SR 151, SR 151 west to SR 646, SR 646 south back to U.S. 250, and reverse.

7News is on the scene working to get more details.

Refresh this story for updates.