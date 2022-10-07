HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 7th Annual Harrison County Pulling For A Cure is rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event was originally scheduled for Oct 1, but was rescheduled for next week due to inclement weather.

This cancer benefit pull started out on a cold, snowy day in October of 2015 says Harrison County Sheriff Ronald J. Myers.

The mission has always been to provide assistance to those who are battling cancer. Organizers do not limit their service area to Harrison County. Truck and tractor pullers come from all over.

During the past year, Pulling For A Cure has helped 30 families.

The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last year alone organizers say the fundraising event brought in about $18,000.

The generosity of the pullers and attendees at the event allow them to share funds with those names that are brought to the group.

The food stand at the event provides lots of good food that the Harrison County Farm Bureau provides and serves. Local businesses have been supportive by helping provide buns, ice, pop and condiments.

In addition to the truck and tractor pull, the event will have feature a car show and toy show in the commercial building. The public can bring cars and motorcycles for a chance at prizes and awards. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50. The car show ends at 2 p.m. which gives and the pull begins at 1 p.m.

There will be a silent auction and donations of items and gift baskets will be gratefully accepted.

Organizers thank all the sponsors who make this event happen and they say they look forward to another successful year.