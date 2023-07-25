HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The 89th Annual Scio Summer Fest will be held Wednesday, August 9 to Saturday, August 12.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



The festival will be held at its new location utilizing the firehouse parking lot and old school lot, with numerous events and entertainment for all ages to enjoy.

The festival kicks off Wednesday, August 9 with these activities:

30th Annual Kids 1 Mile Fun Run/Family Fun Walk and the 38th Annual Scio Scramble 5K Race/Walk. You can register online at runsignup.com

After the races, the evening will continue with R&B/dance music by the Pocket Change Band on the main stage at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, August 10, there are several entertainment options:

Harrison Central High School, Junior High and Biddy Cheerleaders will perform at 6 p.m.

Cornhole tournament at 6 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. Twice As Nice will be playing hits from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s & 2000’s at the main stage

Route 40 LumberJaxe Axe Throwing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for free, sponsored by Stull Excavating

Friday, August 11 events:

89th Annual Scio Summer Fest Grand Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. The parade route is the same as last year, with line up on 646 toward New Rumley and run-down Main Street only

After the Parade, Moonlyterz playing classic rock, country & oldies music, will be at the main stage at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 12 events:

38th Annual Scio Show and Shine at Scio Community Park

Puskarich Public Library Pickleball Tournament at Barr Memorial Gym at 9 a.m.

27th Annual Arm Wrestling Contest behind the firehouse

7th Annual Pet Show at 1 p.m.

Karaoke contest at 2 p.m.

Great Conotton Creek Duck Race at 2 p.m.

New Towne Cloggers at the main stage at 5 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament behind the firehouse at 6 p.m.

Hard to Tell Band playing classic & modern country music on the main stage at 7 p.m.

Festival Royalty will be crowned at 8 p.m.

Merchant’s Drawing at 8:15 p.m.

Scio Museum will be open for viewing of Scio Pottery, Scio Memorabilia, Scio High School and Jewett-Scio High School Memorabilia from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Other attractions:

Flower and Garden Show will be on display along with Legion Bingo inside the Firehouse

The Bird Nerds with Exotic Birds and Animals

Commemorative mugs will be available for sale at the Garden Show

Movin’ & Groovin’ will be providing inflatables and kiddie rides during the Festival, $12 for Wristbands and Saturday will be an ALL DAY ADMISSION for $12

For more information, visit the Facebook Page Scio Summer Fest.