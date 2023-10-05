HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)Truck and Tractors will be pulling for a good cause this weekend!

The 8th Annual Harrison County Pulling For A Cure is this Saturday, October 7th.

The mission has always been to provide assistance to those who are battling cancer.

Organizers do not limit their service area to Harrison County but they say they wouldn’t be able to do this event and help those families without their committee and sponsors.

Pulling For A Cure has helped more than three dozen families.

“The last couple years that I’ve been president, we’ve helped a lot of families in getting funds to travel back and forth for treatments. A lot of places just give it to the local hospitals for them to do what they need to do with it, but we felt it was better just to give it to families. There’s no application process, it’s all done by word of mouth.” Sheriff Joe Myers – President Pull for a Cure Association

It is $5.00 to get in to watch the pulls at the Harrison County Fair Grounds

There will also be a raffle and the Carl Butterfield Memorial Car Show.

Again the event is October 7th gates open at 7 AM and the pulls start at 3 PM.

Here is a link to their Facebook that has the tentative class order and payout information.