HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Harrison County Jail is another step closer to breaking ground.

The Sheriff’s office moved into the new facility two years ago and just last year the 911 center was moved.

Now they are just waiting for construction to start on the new jail which will be behind the building.

They are looking at about 60 cells with mental health counseling on site.

And as Sheriff Myers points out, the new facility will also bring jobs.

“As this rolls out I think we’re going to be a little bit better off of being able to get people to come in and be employed here. So it’s going to be nice that you can offer something back to your general people.” Sheriff Joe Myers – Harrison County

Bids have gone out for the Construction Manager at Risk and they hope to pick one in the coming weeks.