(WTRF) — According to the Guernsey County Sherriff’s office and other reports, two vehicles are traveling from Guernsey County into Harrison County and the occupants of these vehicles are firing shots at each other.

Reports say one vehicle has New York license plates and one is a GMC Denali.

Authorities are now searching for these two vehicles.

This is a developing story, so stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for details.