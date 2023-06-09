CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) — You don’t see many things that are named after meaningful people these days.

The Cadiz Post Office was officially renamed as the Representative John A. Bingham Post Office Friday.

Bingham grew up in Cadiz and later served as an Ohio Congressman from 1855 to 1863 and then again from 1865 to 1873. Bingham was also named by President Abraham Lincoln as Judge Advocate for the Union Army.

He is considered to be one of the most impactful congressmen to live in the town and in our country.

”I think it’s a point of pride for them. You know, I mean he was a big influence on this community and actually on our country.” Susan A. Taylor – Manager of Ohio District One

”I can’t think of somebody better to name the post office after than John Armor Bingham. A lot of folks don’t realize it but in the throes of the Civil War and some of the darkest days in America’s history, Abraham Lincoln surrounded himself with great Ohioans.” Rep. Bill Johnson – (R) Ohio’s 6th Congressional District

Friday’s renaming has added yet another piece to the already historic town and community of Cadiz.