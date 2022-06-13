CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF)

Good news for the Village of Cadiz!

They just received $1.8 million in grant funds from Senator Sherrod Brown’s office for the completion of their water sewer project!

The roughly $5 million project includes phase 1, which is the South and Center Trunk Lines and phase 2 for improvements to the north trunk line.

Village administrator Brandon Ludwig says this is a very exciting time for the village especially for potential growth and development.

“As a new administrator, to be able to be a part of this, is an exciting time for the village. As we continue to grow and develop, You know we got potential businesses is coming in. This is a great asset for the village to be able to fund this project and to be able to complete it.” Brandon Ludwig – Village Administrator

Phase 1 is projected to be complete by this time next year and phase 2 will start right after.