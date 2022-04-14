CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF)

A major announcement from the Village of Cadiz.

Federal funding is going to help with its sewer system upgrades,

Congressman Bill Johnson announced the $2 million, awarded through Community Project Funding dollars from the House of Appropriations Committee.

It was a celebration of a much-needed project.

The Village received funding for Phase 2 of their Sewer Line Project.

The roughly $5 million project includes Phase 1, which is the South and Center Trunk Lines and Phase 2 for improvements to the North Trunk Line.

Congressman Bill Johnson says this money is critical for small towns.

“Small communities like this that need that help because very economies do not support these kinds of upgrades by themselves so I’m I’m really grateful that we were seeing this happen today.” Congressman Bill Johnson – (R) OHIO

The Sewer Lines have a life expectancy of 40 years and they are pushing 80.

Officials say they have tried to keep the rates low, and these grants help.

“With these grants coming in it’s going to be a major help to keep the cost of our water and sewer production down.” John Migliore – Mayor

Village Administrator, Brandon Ludwig says these upgrades need to happen to support the kind of future the county is continuing to create.

They are getting a new jail and they have a new school, along with new softball and baseball fields.

For progress to continue these steps need to be taken.

“To be able to supply businesses and customers an adequate water and sewer system is something the village takes pride in.” Brandon Ludwig – Village Administrator

Phase 1 of the project is set to begin at the end of this month, and Phase 2 is set to start at the end of the year.

The Village also received a Million dollars from the Army Corps of Engineers and $250,000 from the Governor’s Office of Appalachia.