CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) — The Village of Cadiz is beginning a sewer lining project, according to Village Administrator Brandon Ludwig.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cadiz will start a new phase of the South and Center Collections Systems project. Lining crews will work in the entire village over the next few months.

The two companies working during this phase will be In-Sight Pipe Contracting and Insituform.

Cadiz officials ask everyone to be patient during the process as it is a temporary inconvenience for a long-term fix.