Census Response in Harrison County Ranked One of the Worst in Ohio

Officials say Harrison County is falling behind when it comes to filling out the 2020 Census form. It’s ranked as one of the worse in Ohio.

Harrison County has completed just over 60% of their census forms, while the entire state of Ohio is around 68 to 69%. Commissioners say they’re behind a lot of counties in Ohio.

“Unfortunately, we are one of the lowest ranked in the state right now.” Paul Coffland, Harrison County Commissioner

He says not enough people filling them out could mean not enough federal funding would come in. It could impact money coming in for infrastructure, road and water projects, and other things like that. They even could lose one congressional seat in Ohio. A big concern for Commissioners.

“It’s very important to realize that this only happens every ten years, so what we get counted for now is going to be for the next ten years.” Paul Coffland, Harrison County Commissioner

Commissioners are urging everyone to do their part.

A lot of rural residents live here, and many of them don’t have internet access. But there are ways to get around that.

“This is easy to do. This is not the census from 10, 20 years ago that was a booklet that you had to go through to fill out. This should only take a few minutes.” Paul Coffland, Harrison County Commissioner

The census could be filled out by phone, by mail, or online. If you’d like to complete it online but don’t have internet access, Commissioners urge you to stop by a local library.

You could go to census.gov to complete your census form.

