City of Cadiz mourns beloved hero after sudden death

Cadiz, OH (WTRF)- Sunday night the city of Cadiz mourned the loss of a beloved hero.

Sergeant Paul Howell was only 65.

To them, this man is not just a familiar face. He left behind a legacy this community will never forget.

Those close to Sergeant Howell say he was a great soul who genuinely cared about everyone.

Tragically, he passed away after a sudden heart attack early Thursday morning after working a midnight shift.

Meanwhile, the community did not waste time to honor him through a vigil Sunday night. The community says he’ll be missed not just by the city of Cadiz, but by all of Harrison County.

“We are all going to miss him dearly. He’s left a lot of different impacts on everyone. Myself, he’s helped me since I’ve been a little kid up until now. I’m going to be 29. He’s helped me through a lot of family battles, struggles. Once again, he’s just irreplaceable.” Shonique Jones, helped organize the vigil

“We had a George Floyd protest here in Cadiz, and Paul was actually one of the only officers that showed up, so that really shows he genuinely cares about what’s going on in today’s society. But I hope it doesn’t end here. We can’t let it and on the impact that Paul had for 40 years. We have to continue. We have to stick together and stay as one is Paul would’ve loved us to.” Brenna Edwards, helped organize the vigil

Sergeant Howell did a lot for the community.

He had 40 years of experience in law-enforcement with the Cadiz Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriffs Office. He also worked for the Harrison County Courthouse supervising people on probation.