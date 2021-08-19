Commercial plant site coming to Harrison County

Western Magnesium has announced they are bringing a commercial plant site to Harrison County.

The agreement with Harrison County and Western Magnesium will be the site of the first full-scale deployment of our proprietary magnesium extraction technology in the United States.

Western Magnesium says Harrison County proved to be the ideal space for our first plant in the US.

‘The 122-acre property is not only adjacent to the future home of a modern mixed fuels power plant which can provide power to our clean magnesium production, it is close to a dolomite supply and an

infrastructure of rail and highway that will carry our magnesium finished product to industries across the United States,’ says Western Magnesium.

Executive President & CEO, Sam Ataya says, “It’s been a lengthy process for management to find the best opportunity for our first commercial plant. This process was made easier by the hard work and support from JobsOhio and the local authorities and the people from Harrison County who have graciously opened their County to our Company.”



“Western Magnesium Corporation’s decision to locate their first U.S. operation in Harrison County, Ohio proves once again that Eastern Ohio, Harrison County specifically can compete on a worldwide scale to attract business. Furthermore, not just in the oil and gas sector of the economy but the manufacturing side as well. We remain positive for this opportunity and looking forward to working with Western Magnesium towards successful completion of this innovative project that is over a billion dollar investment with potential of over 200 high paying jobs.” said Nicholas Homrighausen, Harrison County CIC Executive Director of Community & Economic Development.



Western Magnesium intends to start with the build-out of a 100,000 metric tonne plant, the equivalency of 10% of the world’s current supply. Each plant will employ up to 200 full-time 500 auxiliary positions. They say this will accelerate economic development for Harrison County and the State of Ohio. With the 122 acres we have the ability to scale production due to the close proximity of the power plant and the extensive feed supply of dolomite available to us.

Western Magnesium plans on breaking ground on our new plant in the next eighteen months. There will be an official ceremony and unveiling of the site and we will provide an update closer to that time.

“The Harrison County Board of Commissioner’s is excited about this economic development project and look forward to working closely with the developers to make this opportunity a reality. We believe this shows what we have known for some time, Harrison County is a great place with many opportunities.” Joint Statement Harrison County Commissioners.