HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Harrison County Commissioners met for their weekly meeting Wednesday morning.

They discussed and approved a number of items, one being a six-month extension of their enterprise zone agreement with Harrison Power LLC.

That’s the natural gas-fired power plant that is projected to be built in Cadiz.

Commissioner Paul Coffland says this extension is a good thing.

“It’s another positive sign that they are taking steps to move forward, you know we keep getting little bits every month, they’re going to do this, they are going to do that and again this is another step that says the project isn’t dead, that it’s going to move forward.” Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner

Coffland says with this current agreement the plant will potentially break ground this July and finish up in September of 2024