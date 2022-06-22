HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Harrison County Commission announced a $9.1 million grant from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections through Senate Bill 310 for their new county jail.

Commissioners say this money will be going towards the construction.

The jail has been years in the making and is a huge need for the county and it will ease up burdens of transporting prisoners on the sheriff’s office.

Currently they are working on a contract with the Construction Manager at Risk and they hope to potentially see some construction being done next year.