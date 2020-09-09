COVID-19 Outbreak at Capital Health Meadows of Cadiz; 10 active cases

10 active cases have been reported at a long-term care facility in Harrison County.

Health officials say it’s the first outbreak in that county.

All of the people that tested positive live in a particular unit at Capital Health Meadows of Cadiz.

Officials say one person showing symptoms tested positive last weekend. That’s when they tested others and more positive cases came in.

The health department says the facility is doing a great job in response to this, and the department is urging us all to continue to social distance.

“We just want to continue to urge people to do those layers of litigation, which is washing your hands, santitizing, cleaning surfaces, wear masks when you can’t reasonably social distance.” Garen Rhome, Administrator at the Harrison County Health Department

No word yet on exactly how it spread in the facility. But the health department says it is being contained in that unit.

The Department has contacted all known close contacts of the ten positives, and they are in quarantine protocols in the meantime.

