COVID cases skyrocketed in Harrison County over past several weeks

HARRISON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) Over the course of the last six weeks, Harrison County’s COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed.

Harrison County commissioner Paul Coffland says that the health department has been working extremely hard to make sure that the people of Harrison County stay safe.

He says that the health department works closely with the county and has resources for community members to stay healthy and let them know where to get vaccinated.

We have had a couple instances where multiple people were in contact and that is what’s driving those large numbers. We hope that as we go through these next two weeks, those numbers continue to drop from active cases. Paul Coffland, Harrison County Commissioner

Many temporary mask mandates are still in place in Harrison County schools in an attempt to help lower the significant increase of cases in the area.