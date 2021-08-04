Driver dead after truck rolls off road, catches fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A driver is dead after a commercial truck rolled over off of Miller Station Road on Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a commercial dump truck veered off the right side of the road. When the driver overcorrected, the truck rolled off the other side of the road and hit a tree. It then caught fire.

No other vehicles were involved.

Officers said the road was closed but is expected to open soon.

They also tell 7News the cleanup will be lengthy. The truck was carrying a sawdust material and headed to a landfill.

The driver has not been identified at this time. OSHP said they are from Southern Ohio.

Also responding to the scene were the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Hopedale Fire and EMS, and the Jewett Volunteer Fire Department.

