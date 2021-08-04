Driver’s name released by OSHP in fatal semi truck crash in Hopedale

(WTRF) — WTRF has new information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on the fatal truck rollover crash that happened in Harrison County Wednesday morning.

***Driver dead after truck rolls off road, catches fire in Harrison County***

OSHP says a single vehicle fatal crash occurred at 8:20 a.m. on CR 4/Miller Station Road in German Township.

The crash involved a purple 1997 Ford L9500 semi dump truck driven by Joe Robinson, 49, of Lowell, Ohio, says OSHP.

OSHP states that an initial investigation revealed the semi was northbound on CR 4 and traveled off the right edge of the roadway and over corrected to the left.

The semi overturned onto its right side and slid off the left side of the highway.

The semi truck struck two trees per the patrol.

Robinson was pronounced deceased the scene according to the OSHP.

Hopedale Fire Department, Jewett Fire Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s office were on the scene to assist.

OSHP reports that Robinson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.