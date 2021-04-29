One dog’s journey from pain to comfort: Facebook helps neglected dog find a loving family

CADIZ, OHIO — Today is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Dog pounds in Ohio, like Harrison County Dog Pound Volunteers, rely heavily on their Facebook group pages to help countless dogs find safe homes.

With over 10,000 group followers, the dog pound volunteers are connecting more dogs together

with the community of Cadiz than ever before.

One dog’s life in particular has changed dramatically because of the group page.

A dog named, “Cain was found on the side of the road at 1:30 in the morning in Carroll County in October 2020. He had a rusted chain with heavy crimpers attached embedded so deeply in his neck that part of the chain was no longer visible, said Cindi Yanez, Rescue Coordinator at the pound.

The person contacted Yanez over Facebook messenger who could not refuse to help.

“Cain spent 2 weeks in the hospital and then joined his foster to adopt family in the Pittsburgh area who had seen his post on Facebook,” Yanez said.



After posting Cain’s dramatic story and showing pictures of how bad his wounds were, people as

far away as Utah offered to pitch in towards a reward for information leading to the arrest of the

persons responsible.

The Harrison County Dog Pound Volunteers page raised $1,500 and added

another $1,000 towards the cause.

Another $6,000 was additionally raised for Cain’s care, with donations coming from as far away as California. With the spread of information, the previous owners of Cain were found guilty of abuse and Cain’s adoption was finalized to a loving family.



“Had it not been for Facebook, Cain would never have survived on the side of that road to get his

happy adoption story,” Yanez said. Like Cain, the group page is filled with dogs waiting to be

adopted into a welcoming home.