Family still looking for missing man 4 years later

Harrison County, OH (WTRF)-It’s been over 4 years, and the disappearance of a Jefferson County man, Shawn Antill, still remains a mystery.

But the family isn’t losing all hope.

The family still has a lot of questions, but many of them remain unanswered 4 years later. It all dates back to December 23rd, 2017, the day Shawn Antill went missing.

He was 24 at the time, allegedly last seen by another man in the Uhrichsville area.

Reports also tell us Shawn’s Netspend card was used the day before and the day of his disappearance.

But the family still isn’t giving up. They continue looking for answers in the area he reportedly disappeared and kept up with Shawn’s Facebook group #BringShawnHome. They also stay in touch with a detective in Harrison County.

Meanwhile, the Antill family is asking the community to help bring Shawn home.

“Just thank you to everyone who is helped along the journey. I appreciate you all. Sean is very loved, very missed. His babies need to have closure. I couldn’t describe the gratitude we have. Everyone’s been great.” Julie Scott Shawn’s Aunt

Shawn’s now 27. He’s 5’2″, 130-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call your local law enforcement.

The family says they aren’t going anywhere until they find him and find the truth