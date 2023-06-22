HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A house in New Athens is a total loss after a devastating fire Thursday morning, according to Hopedale Fire Chief Mark Marchetta.

Marchetta said a man was at home asleep on his couch when he awoke to a fire in his kitchen. He says the man barely made it out of the house, but luckily escaped without injury. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

The house is located on Main Street in New Athens across from the bowling alley.

Marchetta said the following fire departments responded to the scene: Hopedale, New Athens, Cadiz, Flushing and Harrisville.