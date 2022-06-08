HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — After Freeport Village had complaints of failing septic systems and discharge into a local creek, the Harrison County Commission stepped in to help.

The Ohio EPA went out to investigate the unserved community of Freeport Village and then turned to the county for help.

Harrison County Commissioner, Paul Coffland, says that so far, Harrison County has been able to secure 9 million dollars from grants and low interest loans to hold the price down for residents as much as possible.

“We’ve been able to hold that price down for the residents as much as possible. They’ll be a served community, and that’s what the EPA wants.”

The Freeport Sanitary Sewer Project has received two bids, both over 9 million dollars.

They hope to award the project as early as next week to get construction started.