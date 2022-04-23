HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Harrison County Commissioners approved the contract for the Job and Family Services and Harrison County Public Transit.

This contract is for their Medicaid non-emergency transportation program.

Assistant Director of Harrison CDJFS, Deb Knight, says they have been working with transit for the last year on negotiating a price. This year the rate has dropped due to fiscal monitors saying transit cannot make a profit on the contracts for Medicaid.

Knight says they are glad they were able to come to an agreement for this important service.

“We have many clients in Harrison County that receive Medicaid, who need assistance getting to the doctor, to their medical appointments. Transit transports people as far as Cleveland to go to the doctor and this enables people to get the medical care that they need.” Deb Knight, Assistant Director, Harrison County DJFS

She says there is a clause in the contract to review the rates every quarter.