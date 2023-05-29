HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Harrison County 911 is going to receive funding for some much needed upgrades.

Commissioners say this is a way to get the 911 center where it needs to be until the brand new system can be put in place in 2024.

This is a six county effort and the cost to get them to the brand new system will be split six ways.

The Harrison County 911 committee met and agreed on the option 1A which is just under $30,000 divided by those six counties.

Commissioners say this is vital as the current equipment is almost at the end of its life.