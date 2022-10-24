HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Members of the Harrison County Adult Services Coalition are

partnering with the Cadiz Senior Center to create a “Cleaning Closet” stocked with cleaning supplies that will be available to Harrison County senior citizens at no cost.

Members of the coalition group represent organizations that help the older adult community and understand that far too often, senior citizens may be faced with choosing between buying groceries or their needed prescription drugs and finding the money in their budgets to afford anything else may be difficult.

“We want Harrison County senior citizens to know they don’t have to choose when it

comes to having a safe and clean home environment”, said Tate Blanchard, facilitator of the

Harrison County Adult Services Coalition.

“Harrison County seniors will be able to visit the Cadiz Senior Center and get items such as buckets, mops, brooms, multi-purpose cleaner, bleach, paper towels, sponges, and gloves at no cost. Helping them to reduce the risk of disease spread in their homes and helping them to maintain their home environments without any added financial burdens,” Blanchard said.

The group is made up of representatives from Amedisys Hospice, Cadiz Senior Center, Capital Health Care Network (Meadows of Cadiz, Gables Care Center of Hopedale, and Sunny Slope Care Center of Bowerston), Diamond Pharmacy, Dixon Health Care Center of Wintersville, IC Care, In-Home Companion Care and Valley Hospice will gather at the Cadiz Senior Center on Wednesday, October 26 to stock the “Cleaning Closet” with the first twenty of each item. The group will continue to keep the “Cleaning Closet” stocked on an as-needed basis to make sure the supplies are always readily accessible to those who need them.

There are no financial restrictions for anyone to come to the “Cleaning Closet” and get the supplies they need. The Harrison County Adult Services Coalition requests that recipients only take what they need and nothing more, ensuring the products are available to as many people as possible.