Harrison County arrest and charge two in the death of an 8-year-old girl

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office along with a Harrison County Grandy Jury have arrested and charged two people in the death of an 8-year-old girl.

Sheriff Ronald Meyers says Jessica Currence and Kristopher Merkins were arrested on Wednesday night for the death of Paityn Merkins from the Moorefield area on June 27.

Currence was indicted on a ten-count indictment with Merkins receiving a nine-count indictment.

A third person, Angela Parcell was also indicted on two counts.

Currence and Merkins will have a bond hearing in Harrison County Common Please Court Friday.