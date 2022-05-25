HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Some good news for Harrison County.

Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a grant to help make necessary repairs to the Harrison County airport and their critical infrastructure.

The grant is just under 2 million dollars will help rehabilitate existing taxiway, aid with the reconstruction of the taxiway, and assist with the relocation of the existing access road.

Commissioners say the airport is a hidden asset to the county.

“It’s tremendous news that they will be able to refinish those taxiways, especially the access road in, which is definitely in need of repairs. So it’s fantastic and we just applaud the board out there and what they do Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commission

He says the airport board really deserves the credit for working hard to get these grants to maintain the airport.