HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Right now, it’s a piece of land near the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, but in several months, it will be a new state of the art county correctional facility.

7News was at the groundbreaking ceremony and spoke with several county officials who shared their excitement around the new jail.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio:

Groundbreaking for the new jail took place this morning. This new facility will cut down on transportation costs and bring more jobs to the county. More details tonight on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/8g2JKtmGq5 — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) August 17, 2023

The current Harrison County Jail was built nearly 100 years ago and can only hold eight male inmates.

Officials agreed it is not serving the county well.

The Sheriff’s department has been spending hundreds of thousands of dollars transporting inmates to different parts of Ohio.

After their new jail is built, it will save money on transportation costs and bring more jobs to Harrison County.

This groundbreaking has been a long time coming.

In this spot will be a new jail that connects to the existing Sheriff’s Office.

Sherriff Joe Myers says this new facility is going to save money, bring more jobs and keep deputies in the county.

“Instead of sending all of our money away, we’re going to have it right here and we can use it right here. When we put a deputy in that car, it’s just not us taking that blunt and taking that person and housing that person at another facility, that’s time that deputy is out of the county.” Sheriff Joe Myers | Harrison County

The new state of the art facility is 22,000 square feet, energy and staff efficient with the ability to expand if needed.

This nearly $20 million jail will be fully functioning with modern technology, a full-service kitchen, laundry and a medical unit.

The project’s architect says the new facility will include 60 beds to house both male and female inmates.

“The inmates from Harrison County can actually be held in Harrison County. So, you don’t have all that transportation and housing costs and then having them here, you know, we’ll have a lot of modern technology like video visitation.” Garry McAnally | Wachtel McKinley Architects and Planners

Inmates will also be able to attend arraignment court via the internet from the jail, further cutting down on transportation costs.

The digital component also helps the Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney with scheduling.

“Scheduling is always something that’s really important to us [Prosecutor’s Office] and being able to schedule things. When someone gets arrested, if they’re placed in another facility, we’re kind of at that facility’s mercy for when they have availability to see our inmate and our court might not line up with that as well. So, it’s a tricky game we play right now and having our own facility will make that not an issue anymore. So, pretty excited about that.” Lauren Knight | Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney

The current Harrison County Jail holds a lot of history, as it was built in 1925. But just like so many other aspects of life, a lot of things change in 100 years.

This new facility will help move the county into the new century of corrections.

Sheriff Myers says the future is bright for Harrison County.

According to project architects and other county officials, the jail will be complete in the next 14 to 16 months.