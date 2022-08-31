HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Harrison County Commission remembered one of their own during the regular meeting this morning.

It was the first meeting since the passing of Commissioner Dale Norris.

He spent the last 10-years as a County Commissioner.

Before that, Norris worked in the Highways Department.

He was also heavily involved in the community, had coached little league and was a past president of the Fair Board.

As for what happens to the now open seat, Commissioner Paul Coffland says it could be up to the voters.

“We’re working with the Secretary of State’s Office through the prosecutor to get confirmation on the process, the details but it appears there could be an actual race this November.” Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner

Coffland said there is still a lot to be decided, but that will come after Commissioner Norris is laid to rest.

If there were an election, it would be held on November 8th.