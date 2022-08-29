HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Harrison County is mourning the loss of one of its commissioners.

Dale Norris passed away on Saturday after a courageous battle with cancer.

7News spoke to Commissioner Paul Coffland who said Dale was known to many as a long-time public servant of Harrison County.

He spent the last 10-years as a commissioner. Before that, Norris worked in the Highways Department. He was also heavily involved in the community, had coached little league and was a past president of the Fair Board.

He will be missed; from his knowledge, his understanding of how the county works and his vision of where he wanted the county to go. He was a great family man and he will be greatly missed. Paul Coffland, Harrison County Commissioner

A viewing will be on Friday from Noon until 4:00 p.m. and then again from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz. He will be laid to rest on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Norris was 64-years-old.