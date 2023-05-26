HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — At this weeks regular meeting, Commissioners agreed to enter into negotiations with Hopedale and Bowerston Fire Departments for continued backup coverage in the county.

Harrison Community Hospital served as the backup EMS coverage in the county until recently.

Officials came to commissioners saying they are doing away with that part of their business.

Commissioners say they have been working for months to get this situation settled and to make sure that residents continue to get the best care possible.

“We just feel that this option is probably the best solution for now to give us temporary solution. The hospital was kind enough to extend their backup services for another 90 days past where they wanted to allow us to figure out how we were going to go about providing the back up service.” Dustin Corder – Harrison County Commissioner

The hospital has agreed to continue back up service until July 31st but Commissioners hope to get the negotiations done and start on July 1st.