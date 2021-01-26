Harrison County Community Hospital partners with health dept. on COVID vaccines

HARRISON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Starting today, Harrison Community Hospital is assisting with the distribution of COVID vaccines for county residents, 80 years of age and older.

That’s thanks to a partnership between the hospital and the Harrison County Health Department.

Officials say that once that age group is taken care of vaccines will then be given out.

They also say that people considered to at high risk with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension or diabetes will given priority. Harrison Community Hospital, Medical Director Dr. Dan Jones is urging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We want folks to know that clinically for vaccines to be allocated to the public, they have to go through a stringent clinical trial to confirm their safety. In addition, they will not be receiving a live vaccine. This is a messenger RNA vaccine, which guarantees that they will not get COVID-19 from getting the vaccine.” Dr. Dan Jones. Medical Director, Harrison Community Hospital.

Anyone interested in signing up for the vaccine can contact the Harrison County Health Department.