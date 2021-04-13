Harrison County Deputies Arrest Man On Drug Charges

Harrison County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Harrison County Deputies Arrest Man On Drug Charges

(WTRF)- Harrison County Sheriff’s were able to arrest a man on drug charges after they noticed multiple criminal indicators during a deputies shift.

Officials say James Hicks, age 29, of Litchfield Ohio, was committing several traffic offenses before Hicks stopped his vehicle in a ditch on Country Club Rd.

Police searched the vehicle and said they found a baggie of about 26 grams of marijuana and 49 grams of methamphetamine, which Hicks identified.

Deputies say they also found a hypodermic needle.

Hicks was transported to Harrison County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter