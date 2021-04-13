Harrison County Deputies Arrest Man On Drug Charges

(WTRF)- Harrison County Sheriff’s were able to arrest a man on drug charges after they noticed multiple criminal indicators during a deputies shift.

Officials say James Hicks, age 29, of Litchfield Ohio, was committing several traffic offenses before Hicks stopped his vehicle in a ditch on Country Club Rd.

Police searched the vehicle and said they found a baggie of about 26 grams of marijuana and 49 grams of methamphetamine, which Hicks identified.

Deputies say they also found a hypodermic needle.

Hicks was transported to Harrison County Jail.