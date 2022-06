HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The annual Harrison County Fair kicked off this week.

It includes all of your fair favorites.

The fair features food, rides, animals, shows, demo derby, truck and tractor pulls and so much more.

They also debuted part of their new horse barn.

Even with these hot temperatures, the animals were kept cool with plenty of cold water, misters and fans.

Fair officials say there is something for everyone at the fair!

The last day to attend is Saturday, June 25.