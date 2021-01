CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) — The Harrison County Health Department is asking county residents to complete a survey to help officials determine their age and health status eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey asks for age, any health condition and occupation such as working in a school.

Taking the survey will not guarantee you a place in line, but it will be used by the health department to contact you when your group is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can take the survey here.