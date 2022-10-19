HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Officials broke ground on the new addition of the Harrison County Home.

This close to three Million dollar project is funded completely by the County Home Levy.

The county home is getting a 5,300 square foot addition that will include office space, relocate and create a new entrance of the home, better social setting for the residents, and so much more!

Commissioner Paul Coffland says this project has been around six years in the making and they couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to enhance the residents experience.

“It’s important because the number of people that utilize this place, the care that we’re being able to provide and it’s simply, we value this county home and obviously people across the county do as well.” Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner

The project is projected to be complete by July or August of 2023.