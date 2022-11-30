HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Some good news for Harrison County!

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the USDA has awarded three grants and two loans to three communities in Eastern Ohio.

The grants and loans total over $ 6 million dollars.

They are sending a majority of that money to Harrison County to build a new justice center.

The money comes from the USDA’s Business and Industry Loan Guarantees program, along with the Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants program.

Harrison County Commissioner says this really helps finalize the monies for the project.

“This was kind of last piece of the puzzle versus us having to pay out-of-pocket. This is a low interest long-term loan that the county can secure. It’s 40 years so again versus us paying $6 million out-of-pocket we’re going to spread those payments out over 40 years.“ Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner

Coffland says they hope to break ground on the justice center in the spring.