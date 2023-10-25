HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Harrison County Jail continues to progress.

At this weeks meeting commissioners signed the amendment for the guaranteed maximum price for the jail and detention center with Grainger.

Commissioners say this step gives the contractor the necessary information they need to provide the county with the GMP.

The cost of the new jail is a little more than $17 million dollars.

Officials say this has been a long time coming and will fill a great need in the county.

“Obviously this is something that, as you mentioned, the residents have been looking forward too for a long time now. We’re just excited to finally see this process moving forward.” Dustin Corder – Harrison County Commissioner

Officials say the projected completion date of the Harrison County Jail in March of 2025.