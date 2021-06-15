Harrison County man arrested on rape charges

(WTRF)- Harrison County Sheriff’s have arrested a man on multiple charges of rape.

Police say, Mike F. Carothers, age 56, of Scio and formerly of Jewett, Ohio, was arrested on charges of rape towards young victims.

Police say the victim that came forward was 13 years old when the first incident happened and since she is now 18 years old and she lived with it long enough and came forward to a detective.

Carothers is being held in the Harrison County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges.

Police ask if anyone else has been a victim that they come forward.