Vet Voices

Harrison County man arrested on rape charges

Harrison County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF)- Harrison County Sheriff’s have arrested a man on multiple charges of rape.

Police say, Mike F. Carothers, age 56, of Scio and formerly of Jewett, Ohio, was arrested on charges of rape towards young victims.

Police say the victim that came forward was 13 years old when the first incident happened and since she is now 18 years old and she lived with it long enough and came forward to a detective.

Carothers is being held in the Harrison County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges.

Police ask if anyone else has been a victim that they come forward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter