Harrison County, OH (WTRF)-Residents and workers in Harrison County pushed for a proposed solar energy project during a public hearing Tuesday night.

The project still has a ways to go before it’s ‘okayed’. But so far, many are on board.

This project involves a 100 megawatt solar-powered farm. If it gets approved, it will get built in the Athens Township in Harrison County and will take up about 580 acres within a 1,200 acre area. It will include a lot, from access roads, underground electric lines, to transformers, and other related-facilities.

The solar farm will also be surrounded by a fence and landscaping.

There’s still a lot of work ahead, but people seem to agree it’ll be good for everyone.

“I think it will be a big benefit. It will bring in a lot of tax dollars, a lot of jobs.” Ashton Holderbaun, the Ohio Power Siting Board

“If approved the Nottingham Solar Project will not only create jobs, but you can expect an economic impact, additional tax money, and clean energy.” Local supporter

“I’m here this evening to express our support. A project such as this may serve as a stimulus to add back jobs our community has lost over the years.” Local supporter

Officials say the final approval step will should happen by Fall and if it’s approved, it will take another year to get built.

It’s not expected to be done until 2023 or 2024.