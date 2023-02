HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — ODOT Eastern Ohio reports that State Route 151 is closed 3 miles east of Bowerston following the failure of a small, single-span structure over Conotton Creek, per a Twitter post.

The road is closed between Timmerman Road and Conotton Creek Road due to the failure of a small, single-span structure over Conotton Creek. The road will remain closed indefinitely.

ODOT is evaluating the situation.

