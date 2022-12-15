HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Sheriff Joe Myers stated today that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $31,460 to fund a wellness program that will be offered to first responders employed by the Sheriff’s Office.

The wellness program will utilize services from Perry Behavioral Health Choices, Inc. and JLC Services and will provide access to a variety of services that can assist first responders in developing practices to adequately manage stress.

The services offered by PBHC and JLC Services are used to improve an individual’s overall well-being, which ensures staff are able to perform at their utmost potential. The wellness program will ensure first responders are able to receive mental health care at no cost and are able to receive treatment without having to travel.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is eager to provide mental health resources to its employees to ensure the agency has a well-balanced staff. Sheriff Myers also wishes to thank the Grant writing team as well for this vital program.