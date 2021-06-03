Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Find Meth Lab; Arrest One Man

Harrison County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(WTRF)- The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they found a methamphetamine lab at a home.

Deputies executed a search warrant after a tip was received that methamphetamine was allegedly being manufactured at the home of Shannon Crolley, age 37, of Deersville, Ohio

The search of the residence took place without incident and suspected drugs, as well as methamphetamine laboratory supplies, were taken.

Kyle Parrish, age 42, of Uhrichsville Ohio was arrested and faces charges of Illegal Manufacture of Drugs a felony of the 3rd degree.

Deputies say an investigation is still ongoing.

L.E.A.D. Drug Task Force agents were notified, and with assistance from the Deersville Volunteer Fire Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter