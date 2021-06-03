Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Find Meth Lab; Arrest One Man

(WTRF)- The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they found a methamphetamine lab at a home.

Deputies executed a search warrant after a tip was received that methamphetamine was allegedly being manufactured at the home of Shannon Crolley, age 37, of Deersville, Ohio

The search of the residence took place without incident and suspected drugs, as well as methamphetamine laboratory supplies, were taken.

Kyle Parrish, age 42, of Uhrichsville Ohio was arrested and faces charges of Illegal Manufacture of Drugs a felony of the 3rd degree.

Deputies say an investigation is still ongoing.

L.E.A.D. Drug Task Force agents were notified, and with assistance from the Deersville Volunteer Fire Department