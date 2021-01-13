Harrison County to begin next phase of vaccinations

A pharmacist dilutes the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while preparing it to administer to staff and residents at the Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on December 30, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Harrison County will be entering phase 1-B of their COVID-19 vaccine rollout next week.

This comes after phase 1-A where healthcare workers and EMS personnel received the first dose of the vaccine.

Harrison County Health Department Administrator Garen Rhome says they will begin next week with vaccinations for those who are 80 years or older.

The vaccine distribution will take place at the Harrison county health department, but other locations could open in the future.

He says all plans are tentative depending on the when and how much of the vaccine that they receive, but after the first week, they plan to make the vaccine available to more people.

“Phase 1B eligible populations, first and foremost with a goal of saving lives, is going to be aged based. It’s 65 and older. Then we have to triage that grouping down even further into 80+, then 75+, then 70+, then 65+ over the coming weeks.” Garen Rhome – Harrison County Health Department Administrator

Rhome urges you to visit HarrisonPublicHealth.org or call 740-942-2616 to participate in their survey, so they can plan how and where to distribute the vaccine in the future.