HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Ohio Power Siting Board has approved a solar energy facility for Harrison County.

The 100 mega watt Nottingham Solar Facility will take up 580 acres within a 1,200 acre project area in Athens Township.

The solar facility will consist of large assortments of solar panels, access roads, a maintenance and operations, electric collection of lines, transmission line, a substation, and a weather station.

“It’s repurposing some land and the ability for anybody to go in there and really use anything on that property, this is actually a good use for it.” Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commissioner

He says this will be on unusable strip ground that wasn’t reclaimed, no valuable farm land is being taken.