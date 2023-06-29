HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A agreement has been reached for the back up EMS service in Harrison County.

Harrison County Commissioners say they have entered into a one year contract with Hopedale and Bowerston Fire and EMS to provide that service to the county.

This follows the recent announcement that WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital will no longer be providing that service.

Commissioners say they have been working for months to get this situation settled and are thankful to the departments that stepped up.

“Well I think everybody in the county should be thankful. Again it’s very important because without these people stepping up, we had no one. So hopefully this is an improvement going forward.” Paul Coffland – Harrison County Commission

Commissioners say they are hopeful this is the starting point of something that will proivide a better response for residents in the county.

The contract starts July 1.