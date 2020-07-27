Hopedale to test Mass Alert System

Harrison County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPEDALE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Village of Hopedale plans to test its mass alert system and public broadcasting system.

A press release from the village said the test will be on Tuesday July 28 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The tests include the fire siren, tornado warning, evacuation warning, week shelter warning and public address sytem.

The village curfew siren will also be tested.

The system covers up to a two-mile radius.

According to a press release from the village, it will be activated every evening at 10:00 p.m. through daylight saving time and. The village also says it will be back to 9:00 p.m. during winter months.

Those with questions can call the village building at 740-937-2355.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter