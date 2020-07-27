Hopedale to test Mass Alert System

HOPEDALE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Village of Hopedale plans to test its mass alert system and public broadcasting system.

A press release from the village said the test will be on Tuesday July 28 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The tests include the fire siren, tornado warning, evacuation warning, week shelter warning and public address sytem.

The village curfew siren will also be tested.

The system covers up to a two-mile radius.

According to a press release from the village, it will be activated every evening at 10:00 p.m. through daylight saving time and. The village also says it will be back to 9:00 p.m. during winter months.

Those with questions can call the village building at 740-937-2355.