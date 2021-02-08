Accident on Route 22 leaves one person dead

OHP says driver's vehicle was struck by a Freightliner van and a Mack truck

HARRISON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle accident that left one person dead.

This is according to OSHP Trooper Darren Johnson of the Steubenville barracks.

The incident happened just after noon today.

Trooper Johnson says a Hyundai Sonata driven by 73-year-old Shirley Ledfors of Cadiz was struck by a Freightliner van on U.S. 22 as Ledfors was making a turn onto County Road 13.

The Hyundai she was driving was then struck by a Mack truck traveling in the opposite direction, said Johnson.

Johnson said Ledfors was declared dead at the scene.

The other drivers were treated for minor injuries and released.

U.S. 22 was shut down for three and a half hours.